Arkansas vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) will square off against the No. 16 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19, 2-16 SEC) in the SEC tournament Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (72.1%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Wednesday's Arkansas-South Carolina spread (Arkansas -3.5) or total (138.5 points).

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina is 15-16-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Arkansas (5-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (38.5%) than South Carolina (7-9) does as the underdog (43.8%).

The Razorbacks have done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) than they have in road games (5-5-0).

This year, the Gamecocks are 11-7-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

Arkansas has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

South Carolina has nine wins against the spread in 18 SEC games this season.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (80%) in those contests.

This season, the Razorbacks have been victorious 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

South Carolina has been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. South Carolina has gone 2-18 in those games.

The Gamecocks have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer in 16 chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 60.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas has a +179 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. It is putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 101st in college basketball and is allowing 70.9 per contest to rank 145th in college basketball.

Arkansas' leading scorer, Adou Thiero, is 206th in the nation putting up 15.7 points per game.

South Carolina puts up 69.8 points per game (289th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (161st in college basketball). It has a -49 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

South Carolina's leading scorer, Collin Murray-Boyles, ranks 129th in college basketball, scoring 16.8 points per game.

The Razorbacks rank 176th in college basketball at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.5 their opponents average.

Thiero tops the Razorbacks with six rebounds per game (319th in college basketball play).

The Gamecocks grab 30.8 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball) while allowing 29 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Murray-Boyles' 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Gamecocks and rank 57th in college basketball.

Arkansas ranks 133rd in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 96th in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks score 93.4 points per 100 possessions (248th in college basketball), while giving up 95.5 points per 100 possessions (240th in college basketball).

