Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas: (-184) | Mississippi State: (+154)

Arkansas: (-184) | Mississippi State: (+154) Spread: Arkansas: -4.5 (-108) | Mississippi State: +4.5 (-112)

Arkansas: -4.5 (-108) | Mississippi State: +4.5 (-112) Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Arkansas has covered the spread three times in eight games.

Arkansas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this season.

There have been six Arkansas games (of eight) that hit the over this year.

Mississippi State has seven wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

As 4.5-point underdogs or greater, Mississippi State is 4-1 against the spread.

This season, three of Mississippi State's eight games have hit the over.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Razorbacks win (51.4%)

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Arkansas is favored by 4.5 points against Mississippi State. Arkansas is -108 to cover the spread, while Mississippi State is -112.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The Arkansas-Mississippi State matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 67.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State reveal Arkansas as the favorite (-184) and Mississippi State as the underdog (+154).

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arkansas 35.5 19 32.8 122 61.6 8 Mississippi State 32.6 34 23.4 64 55.4 8

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

