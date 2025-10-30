FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Arkansas: (-184) | Mississippi State: (+154)
  • Spread: Arkansas: -4.5 (-108) | Mississippi State: +4.5 (-112)
  • Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

  • Arkansas has covered the spread three times in eight games.
  • Arkansas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • There have been six Arkansas games (of eight) that hit the over this year.
  • Mississippi State has seven wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
  • As 4.5-point underdogs or greater, Mississippi State is 4-1 against the spread.
  • This season, three of Mississippi State's eight games have hit the over.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Razorbacks win (51.4%)

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Arkansas is favored by 4.5 points against Mississippi State. Arkansas is -108 to cover the spread, while Mississippi State is -112.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The Arkansas-Mississippi State matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 67.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State reveal Arkansas as the favorite (-184) and Mississippi State as the underdog (+154).

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Arkansas35.51932.812261.68
Mississippi State32.63423.46455.48

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

