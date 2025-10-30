Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arkansas: (-184) | Mississippi State: (+154)
- Spread: Arkansas: -4.5 (-108) | Mississippi State: +4.5 (-112)
- Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Arkansas vs Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Arkansas has covered the spread three times in eight games.
- Arkansas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- There have been six Arkansas games (of eight) that hit the over this year.
- Mississippi State has seven wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
- As 4.5-point underdogs or greater, Mississippi State is 4-1 against the spread.
- This season, three of Mississippi State's eight games have hit the over.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Razorbacks win (51.4%)
Arkansas vs Mississippi State Point Spread
Arkansas is favored by 4.5 points against Mississippi State. Arkansas is -108 to cover the spread, while Mississippi State is -112.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State Over/Under
The Arkansas-Mississippi State matchup on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 67.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State reveal Arkansas as the favorite (-184) and Mississippi State as the underdog (+154).
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arkansas
|35.5
|19
|32.8
|122
|61.6
|8
|Mississippi State
|32.6
|34
|23.4
|64
|55.4
|8
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
