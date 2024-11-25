Arkansas vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 25

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-6) on November 25, 2024 at Bud Walton Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (94%)

Before placing a wager on Monday's Arkansas-Maryland-Eastern Shore spread (Arkansas -35.5) or total (144.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Arkansas vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

In home games last season, the Razorbacks owned a worse record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-4-0).

Last year, the Hawks were 3-4-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-8-0 ATS (.429).

Arkansas vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas has a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. It is putting up 75.6 points per game to rank 205th in college basketball and is giving up 64.0 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball.

Arkansas' leading scorer, Adou Thiero, ranks 50th in the nation scoring 19.4 points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's -72 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.7 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 82.0 per outing (345th in college basketball).

Ketron Shaw is 27th in the country with a team-leading 20.9 points per game.

The Razorbacks rank 282nd in the country at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.0 their opponents average.

Thiero averages 6.2 rebounds per game (ranking 342nd in college basketball) to lead the Razorbacks.

The Hawks rank 246th in college basketball at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 fewer than the 38.4 their opponents average.

Chris Flippin is 316th in the country with 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Hawks.

Arkansas ranks 196th in college basketball with 95.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 59th in college basketball defensively with 81.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hawks rank 299th in college basketball with 88.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 337th defensively with 101.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

