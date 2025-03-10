Arkansas State vs Troy Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament Championship

The No. 4 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves (24-9, 13-5 Sun Belt) will look to claim the Sun Belt championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament when they face off with the No. 3 Troy Trojans (22-10, 13-5 Sun Belt) on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas State vs. Troy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Arkansas State vs. Troy Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State win (58%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Arkansas State (-2.5) versus Troy on Monday. The total is set at 138.5 points for this game.

Arkansas State vs. Troy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Troy is 17-11-0 ATS this year.

Troy covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Arkansas State covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (54.2%).

The Red Wolves have done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-3-0) than they have in home games (8-6-0).

The Trojans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). On the road, it is .667 (10-5-0).

Arkansas State's record against the spread in conference action is 13-5-0.

Troy has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 Sun Belt games.

Arkansas State vs. Troy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas State has been victorious in 18, or 75%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Red Wolves have won 19 of 24 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

Troy has been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. Troy has gone 1-5 in those games.

The Trojans have a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

Arkansas State has an implied victory probability of 56.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Troy Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas State's +320 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (97th in college basketball).

Taryn Todd paces Arkansas State, scoring 15 points per game (263rd in college basketball).

Troy outscores opponents by 8.4 points per game (posting 73.3 points per game, 200th in college basketball, and giving up 64.9 per contest, 22nd in college basketball) and has a +266 scoring differential.

Tayton Conerway's 13.6 points per game leads Troy and ranks 430th in the nation.

The Red Wolves average 38.3 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 34.2 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Izaiyah Nelson paces the Red Wolves with 8.6 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball play).

The Trojans pull down 35 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 29 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by six boards per game.

Thomas Dowd's 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Trojans and rank 208th in the nation.

Arkansas State ranks 143rd in college basketball by averaging 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 17th in college basketball, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Trojans' 94.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 231st in college basketball, and the 83.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank eighth in college basketball.

