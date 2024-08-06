2024 Arkansas State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Arkansas State Red Wolves' schedule for the approaching 2024 campaign features an intriguing matchup against Michigan on September 14. Below, you can find the rest of the Red Wolves' college football schedule.

Arkansas State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Central Arkansas August 31 - - - 2 Tulsa September 7 - - - 3 @ Michigan September 14 - - - 4 @ Iowa State September 21 - - - 6 South Alabama October 5 - - - 7 @ Texas State October 12 - - - 8 @ Southern Miss October 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Arkansas State 2024 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (76), Arkansas State has the 66th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' projected win total this season, the Red Wolves will be facing the 63rd-ranked schedule this year.

Arkansas State will have the 21st-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year (46).

The Red Wolves will see eight teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2023.

Arkansas State has nine games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2023, including two teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last season.

Arkansas State Betting Insights (2023)

Arkansas State covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The Red Wolves and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times last season.

Arkansas State was the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.

See even more analysis about Arkansas State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Arkansas State Red Wolves on FanDuel today!