NCAAF

2025 Arkansas Football Odds and Schedule

2025 Arkansas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Arkansas Razorbacks' schedule for the approaching 2025 campaign kicks off on Aug. 30 with a bout against Alabama A&M, an FCS opponent. Below, you can check out the rest of the Razorbacks' college football schedule.

Arkansas 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Alabama A&MAug. 30---
2Arkansas StateSept. 6---
3@ Ole MissSept. 13---
4@ MemphisSept. 20---
5Notre DameSept. 27---
7@ TennesseeOct. 11---
8Texas A&MOct. 18---

Arkansas 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Taking into account opponents' combined win total last year (96), Arkansas has the second-toughest schedule in college football.
  • According to their opponents' projected win total this season (88), the Razorbacks have the hardest schedule in college football.
  • Arkansas is facing the 25th-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
  • The Razorbacks will play nine teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.
  • Arkansas has 10 games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including six teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last season.

Arkansas Betting Insights (2024)

  • Arkansas compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Razorbacks and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times last season.
  • Arkansas won all three of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

