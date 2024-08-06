2024 Arkansas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Arkansas Razorbacks own a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Arkansas 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Aug. 29 W 70-0 Razorbacks (-50.5) 58.5 2 @ Oklahoma State Sept. 7 L 39-31 Cowboys (-9.5) 61.5 3 UAB Sept. 14 - Razorbacks (-24.5) 60.5 4 @ Auburn Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Texas A&M Sept. 28 - - - 6 Tennessee Oct. 5 - - - 8 LSU Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Arkansas Last Game

The Razorbacks get ready for their next game following a 39-31 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in their last outing. Taylen Green had 416 yards on 26-of-45 passing (57.8%) for the Hogs in that matchup against the Cowboys, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added 18 carries for 61 yards with his legs. In the ground game, Ja'Quinden Jackson took 24 carries for 149 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding one reception for 13 yards in the passing game. Andrew Armstrong reeled in 10 balls for 164 yards (averaging 16.4 per catch) against the Cowboys.

Arkansas Betting Insights

