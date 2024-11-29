Arizona vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 29

Big 12 action on Friday will see the the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Imperial Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Arizona vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (90%)

To help you make an informed wager on Arizona-West Virginia outing (in which Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 152.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Arizona vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

West Virginia is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, West Virginia is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Arizona puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) than they did on the road (7-4-0) last season.

The Mountaineers were better against the spread at home (8-10-0) than away (2-7-0) last year.

Arizona vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite in six games this season and has come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by -265 or better by bookmakers this year.

West Virginia has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. West Virginia has gone 1-2 in those games.

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 72.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 86.5 per game to rank 28th in college basketball while allowing 72.2 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball) and has a +86 scoring differential overall.

Jaden Bradley's team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 329th in the nation.

West Virginia's +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.7 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 69 per outing (140th in college basketball).

Javon Small's 19.8 points per game leads West Virginia and ranks 33rd in the country.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 12.3 boards on average. They record 40.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.2 per outing.

Tobe Awaka is 34th in college basketball action with nine rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Mountaineers are 221st in the nation at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 35.3 their opponents average.

Amani Hansberry is 163rd in the nation with 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Mountaineers.

Arizona scores 102.5 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball), while allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

The Mountaineers' 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 197th in college basketball, and the 84.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 90th in college basketball.

