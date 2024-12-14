Arizona vs UCLA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The UCLA Bruins (8-1) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (4-4) on December 14, 2024 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Arizona vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (75.4%)

Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite against UCLA on Saturday and the total is set at 148.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Arizona vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

UCLA has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Arizona (3-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than UCLA (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

In home games last season, the Wildcats owned a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-4-0).

Against the spread last year, the Bruins had better results away (7-4-0) than at home (5-10-0).

Arizona vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Wildcats have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Bruins have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 60.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 87.1 per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 72.8 per outing to rank 227th in college basketball) and has a +115 scoring differential overall.

Caleb Love's team-leading 14.1 points per game ranks 347th in the country.

UCLA is outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game, with a +203 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.7 points per game (139th in college basketball) and gives up 55.1 per contest (first in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau's team-leading 13.3 points per game rank him 450th in college basketball.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. They record 40 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.5 per outing.

Tobe Awaka averages 8.6 rebounds per game (ranking 44th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

The Bruins rank 228th in college basketball at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 28.3 their opponents average.

Bilodeau leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (358th in college basketball).

Arizona ranks 67th in college basketball with 102.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 82nd in college basketball defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bruins rank 84th in college basketball averaging 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first, allowing 72 points per 100 possessions.

