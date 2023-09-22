Arizona vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Arizona Wildcats are up against the Stanford Cardinal.

Arizona vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona: (-480) | Stanford: (+360)

Arizona: (-480) | Stanford: (+360) Spread: Arizona: -13.5 (-110) | Stanford: +13.5 (-110)

Arizona: -13.5 (-110) | Stanford: +13.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Arizona vs Stanford Betting Trends

Arizona has two wins against the spread this season.

Arizona has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Stanford has but one win versus the spread this season.

Stanford doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this season.

One of Stanford's three games has gone over the point total.

Arizona vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (70.3%)

Arizona vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is a 13.5-point underdog against Arizona. Stanford is -110 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -110.

Arizona vs Stanford Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Arizona-Stanford matchup on September 23, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Arizona vs Stanford Moneyline

The Arizona vs Stanford moneyline has Arizona as a -480 favorite, while Stanford is a +360 underdog.

Arizona vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Arizona 31 69 14.7 24 58.5 0 3 Stanford 23.3 97 36.7 115 61.5 2 3

