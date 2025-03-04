Arizona vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Big 12 action features the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats (19-10, 13-5 Big 12) at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-16, 4-14 Big 12) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (87.5%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Arizona-Arizona State spread (Arizona -18.5) or total (154.5 points).

Arizona vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 16-13-0 ATS this season.

Arizona State has put together a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Arizona (4-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 18.5 points or more this season (80%) than Arizona State (1-0) does as an 18.5+-point underdog (100%).

In home games, the Wildcats own an identical winning percentage against the spread as they do in road games (.600).

This year, the Sun Devils are 3-9-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Arizona has beaten the spread 11 times in 19 conference games.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, Arizona State is 6-12-0 this season.

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 23 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (69.6%) in those games.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -3448 or better.

Arizona State has been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. Arizona State has gone 7-13 in those games.

The Sun Devils have played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 97.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game with a +301 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.1 points per game (31st in college basketball) and gives up 70.7 per contest (141st in college basketball).

Caleb Love's team-leading 16.2 points per game ranks 172nd in college basketball.

Arizona State's -35 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.9 points per game (184th in college basketball) while giving up 75.1 per contest (275th in college basketball).

BJ Freeman's 13.7 points per game leads Arizona State and ranks 419th in the country.

The Wildcats record 36.7 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 28.5 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball play).

The Sun Devils are 288th in the nation at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 fewer than the 33.5 their opponents average.

Jayden Quaintance is 68th in the country with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Sun Devils.

Arizona ranks 73rd in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 42nd in college basketball defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sun Devils' 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 248th in college basketball, and the 95.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 227th in college basketball.

