Argentina vs Jordan World Cup Prediction: Will Messi Play Tonight? Plus Betting Tips

✅ CONFIRMED — Scaloni Pre-Match Press Conference Friday June 27 · ESPN · Yahoo Sports · FIFA.com

Short answer: Yes, Messi will play tonight — but not from the start. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni personally confirmed at Friday's pre-match press conference that Messi begins on the bench and enters during the second half.

Scaloni's exact words (Yahoo Sports / FIFA.com confirmed) "So Leo is going to start on the bench, and it's not, and I'm not trying to skirt the question. You should know, because I'm answering it because you deserve a sincere answer. Leo will come in a little bit later." — Scaloni, responding to 91-year-old WC reporter Enrique Macaya Márquez covering his 18th World Cup.

FIFA.com adds: "Leo will go to the bench. I'll hold off on the final starting line-up, but Leo will come in later." ESPN: "Nico Paz, who made his World Cup debut subbing in for Messi late in the opener against Algeria, is expected to start in his place." Scaloni also clarified: Messi is not dealing with an injury — this is pure squad management, not a fitness concern.