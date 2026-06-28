Argentina vs Jordan World Cup Prediction: Will Messi Play Tonight? Plus Betting Tips
Subscribe to our newsletter
Will Lionel Messi Play vs Jordan Tonight?
Messi anytime (if plays) -170 FOX · Álvarez anytime +300 · Lautaro anytime +300 · Almada G/A -130
Short answer: Yes, Messi will play tonight — but not from the start. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni personally confirmed at Friday's pre-match press conference that Messi begins on the bench and enters during the second half.
"So Leo is going to start on the bench, and it's not, and I'm not trying to skirt the question. You should know, because I'm answering it because you deserve a sincere answer. Leo will come in a little bit later." — Scaloni, responding to 91-year-old WC reporter Enrique Macaya Márquez covering his 18th World Cup.
FIFA.com adds: "Leo will go to the bench. I'll hold off on the final starting line-up, but Leo will come in later." ESPN: "Nico Paz, who made his World Cup debut subbing in for Messi late in the opener against Algeria, is expected to start in his place." Scaloni also clarified: Messi is not dealing with an injury — this is pure squad management, not a fitness concern.
🔎 Why Is Messi Starting on the Bench?
in 2 games
record holder
39 on June 24
GOAT
Hard Rock Bet: "Even with him not playing a full 90 minutes, it's difficult to bet against Messi finding the back of the net." FOX: "Lionel Messi is -170 to score against Jordan if he plays." He scored a hat-trick vs Algeria and two goals vs Austria — all five in open play or from the penalty spot. Even coming off the bench in the second half, Messi is a threat from the moment he arrives.
💰 Betting Implications — What Does This Mean for Your Bets?
Messi is confirmed to play. The minutes are limited and uncertain. Scaloni said "Messi will play but I don't know how many minutes." Two approaches:
FTN Fantasy: "Messi's anytime goalscorer has drifted into negative-money territory at some books, and that is not the cleanest way to bet him with Argentina already through." At -170, you're risking $17 to win $10 on a player coming off the bench for an unknown number of second-half minutes. Even against Jordan, this is not strong value at that juice. Wait until you confirm how many minutes he's actually getting before committing to this price.
FTN Fantasy: "The better swing is the shots-on-target market, where 3+ shots on target keeps the payoff attached to his aggression instead of only the final touch." Sportsbook Review: "Three of Messi's five goals have occurred inside the first 60 minutes at the World Cup" — his shot volume is high whenever he plays. Even in 30-40 minutes against Jordan's fragile defence, Messi piling up shots is highly plausible. Check FD for availability at kickoff.
🏆 Who to Bet Instead — Best Bets With Messi on the Bench (1st Half)
FOX Sports is explicit: "Take Thiago Almada Anytime Goal/Assist (-130)." With Messi on the bench for the first half, Almada becomes Argentina's primary creative force. SI confirmed: "Almada's clever dummy allowed Messi to score a record-breaking 17th World Cup goal in the first half against Austria. He's a canny operator who primarily operates inside." Against Jordan's 3-4-2-1 block, Almada's interior running and late box arrivals generate goal involvements. He gets a full 45+ minutes before Messi arrives — maximum exposure for the G/A market. $10→$17.69.
CBS Sports confirms Álvarez at +300 FD — joint lowest on the board. FTN Fantasy: "Argentina's Julián Álvarez — this is the safer Argentina goal route if Messi is not starting. At +300, the price is not flashy, but the role can be. If Álvarez starts as the central target in a rotated Argentina lineup, he gets the exact box touches bettors are hoping Messi converts at a much heavier number." First WC start, ankle recovered. Lone striker for the full 90 (or most of it). Jordan has conceded 5 goals in 2 games with 3 from corners — Álvarez is a physical box threat. $10→$40.
CBS confirms Lautaro at +300 FD — joint lowest on the scorer board. Yahoo Sports and Covers both list "Argentina Win + Over 3 Goals + Lautaro Martínez to Score" as their primary bet builder. Covers: "Lautaro Martínez has eight goals in Argentina's recent competitive run-in and will be motivated to make his mark in a World Cup group match that gives him minutes and rhythm heading into the knockout rounds." Jordan's defensive record is fragile. Lautaro's physical finishing in the box is exactly the threat that exploits it. $10→$40.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Messi anytime -170 FOX FD / -165 Hard Rock Bet (confirmed sub 2H — minutes unknown) · Almada G/A -130 FOX FD explicit · Álvarez anytime +300 CBS FD / Lautaro anytime +300 CBS FD (joint lowest) · Messi confirmed bench (Scaloni pre-match press conf Friday June 27 · ESPN/Yahoo Sports/FIFA.com) · Messi not injured (Scaloni clarified) · hamstring management · 11 days to Cape Verde R32 July 3 · Nico Paz starts in Messi place (ESPN) · up to 7 WC debutants · Argentina -800 / Jordan +1800 / Draw +800 · Over/Under 3.5 primary · AT&T Stadium Arlington Dallas TX (DOME) · June 27 10PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.