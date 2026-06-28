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Argentina vs Jordan World Cup Prediction: Will Messi Play Tonight? Plus Betting Tips

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Argentina vs Jordan World Cup Prediction: Will Messi Play Tonight? Plus Betting Tips
Will Messi Play Tonight vs Jordan? Argentina World Cup 2026 Prediction & Betting Implications | FanDuel
🐐
🌟 MESSI STATUS · ARGENTINA vs JORDAN · TONIGHT 10PM ET · AT&T STADIUM DALLAS (DOME) · FOX · GROUP J MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Messi Prediction & Betting Implications · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Will Lionel Messi Play vs Jordan Tonight?

✅ CONFIRMED: Messi Starts on Bench · Enters 2nd Half
Scaloni confirmed at Friday press conference · ESPN · Yahoo Sports · FIFA.com

Messi anytime (if plays) -170 FOX · Álvarez anytime +300 · Lautaro anytime +300 · Almada G/A -130

Age 39 · 5 WC goals · All-time WC record holder · Hamstring management · Knockouts July 3 · Must be 21+
🐐 THE ANSWER: Messi Will Play — But Only in the 2nd Half · Scaloni Confirmed · Focus Bets on Álvarez + Almada for the 1st Half
Argentina -800 · Jordan +1800 · Draw +800 · Over 3.5 primary · AT&T Stadium Dallas dome · 10PM ET
✅ CONFIRMED — Scaloni Pre-Match Press Conference Friday June 27 · ESPN · Yahoo Sports · FIFA.com

Short answer: Yes, Messi will play tonight — but not from the start. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni personally confirmed at Friday's pre-match press conference that Messi begins on the bench and enters during the second half.

Scaloni's exact words (Yahoo Sports / FIFA.com confirmed)

"So Leo is going to start on the bench, and it's not, and I'm not trying to skirt the question. You should know, because I'm answering it because you deserve a sincere answer. Leo will come in a little bit later." — Scaloni, responding to 91-year-old WC reporter Enrique Macaya Márquez covering his 18th World Cup.

FIFA.com adds: "Leo will go to the bench. I'll hold off on the final starting line-up, but Leo will come in later." ESPN: "Nico Paz, who made his World Cup debut subbing in for Messi late in the opener against Algeria, is expected to start in his place." Scaloni also clarified: Messi is not dealing with an injury — this is pure squad management, not a fitness concern.

🔎 Why Is Messi Starting on the Bench?

Reason 1 · Hamstring Management
Yahoo Sports reports Messi "came into the World Cup with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, sustained in Inter Miami's MLS match on May 24." While Scaloni clarified he's not currently injured, the hamstring history means a full 90 minutes in a dead rubber against Jordan is an unnecessary risk. Any re-aggravation could impact his availability for the Round of 32 against Cape Verde on July 3.
Reason 2 · The 11-Day Gap Problem
Yahoo Sports identifies the specific scheduling logic: "If Messi didn't play against Jordan, he'd go 11 days without taking the field with Argentina's match in the Round of 32 scheduled for July 3 against Cape Verde." By playing 30-40 minutes as a second-half sub, Scaloni finds the perfect middle ground — Messi gets competitive match rhythm before the knockouts without absorbing a full 90 minutes.
Reason 3 · Rewarding Squad Depth · Up to 7 WC Debutants
Scaloni: "The great merit of everything that's been done goes to the boys who are always there and train to the max. I think that when there's an opportunity, there are great players who also deserve to come in." FIFA.com reports up to seven players could make their World Cup debuts tonight. Nico Paz (21) starts in Messi's place. Julián Álvarez makes his first WC start after recovering from an ankle injury. Scaloni is treating this as a development opportunity.
Reason 4 · Age 39 · Managing the Greatest Sportsman Alive
"At 39, managing minutes across a tournament isn't optional." Messi has scored all five of Argentina's goals in two games. Carrying that load for a full third group game in a dead rubber is how hamstring re-injuries happen. Messi "has reportedly expressed a preference for playing a limited role rather than sitting out completely, wanting to maintain match rhythm" heading into the elimination rounds.
🐐 Messi at World Cup 2026 · The Stakes Are Enormous
5
WC 2026 goals
in 2 games
18
All-time WC goals
record holder
39
Years old · turned
39 on June 24
Ballon d'Or winner
GOAT

Hard Rock Bet: "Even with him not playing a full 90 minutes, it's difficult to bet against Messi finding the back of the net." FOX: "Lionel Messi is -170 to score against Jordan if he plays." He scored a hat-trick vs Algeria and two goals vs Austria — all five in open play or from the penalty spot. Even coming off the bench in the second half, Messi is a threat from the moment he arrives.

💰 Betting Implications — What Does This Mean for Your Bets?

Scenario · Betting ON Messi (He Is Playing — But as a Sub)

Messi is confirmed to play. The minutes are limited and uncertain. Scaloni said "Messi will play but I don't know how many minutes." Two approaches:

⚠️ Messi Anytime: -170 (FOX FD) — Use Caution at This Price

FTN Fantasy: "Messi's anytime goalscorer has drifted into negative-money territory at some books, and that is not the cleanest way to bet him with Argentina already through." At -170, you're risking $17 to win $10 on a player coming off the bench for an unknown number of second-half minutes. Even against Jordan, this is not strong value at that juice. Wait until you confirm how many minutes he's actually getting before committing to this price.

✅ Better Messi Angle: 3+ Shots on Target (if available on FD)

FTN Fantasy: "The better swing is the shots-on-target market, where 3+ shots on target keeps the payoff attached to his aggression instead of only the final touch." Sportsbook Review: "Three of Messi's five goals have occurred inside the first 60 minutes at the World Cup" — his shot volume is high whenever he plays. Even in 30-40 minutes against Jordan's fragile defence, Messi piling up shots is highly plausible. Check FD for availability at kickoff.

🏆 Who to Bet Instead — Best Bets With Messi on the Bench (1st Half)

⭐ #1 WITH MESSI BENCHED · FOX FD EXPLICIT · ALMADA G/A -130 · CONFIRMED STARTER · MESSI'S CREATIVE REPLACEMENT 1ST HALF · $10→$17.69
🇦🇷 Thiago Almada — Goal or Assist
Atlanta United · LW/AM · FOX FD explicit -130 · confirmed starter · plays full 45+ until Messi sub · $10→$17.69
-130
$10→$17.69

FOX Sports is explicit: "Take Thiago Almada Anytime Goal/Assist (-130)." With Messi on the bench for the first half, Almada becomes Argentina's primary creative force. SI confirmed: "Almada's clever dummy allowed Messi to score a record-breaking 17th World Cup goal in the first half against Austria. He's a canny operator who primarily operates inside." Against Jordan's 3-4-2-1 block, Almada's interior running and late box arrivals generate goal involvements. He gets a full 45+ minutes before Messi arrives — maximum exposure for the G/A market. $10→$17.69.

Almada G/A -130 — FOX FD explicit. Confirmed starter. Messi's creative replacement for 1st half. $10→$17.69.
💎 #2 WHEN MESSI BENCHED · CBS +300 JOINT LOWEST · FIRST WC START TONIGHT · ANKLE RECOVERED · FTN: "SAFER ARGENTINA GOAL ROUTE" · $10→$40
🇦🇷 Julián Álvarez — Anytime Scorer
Man City · ST · CBS +300 FD confirmed · first WC start · ankle recovered · $10→$40
+300
$10→$40

CBS Sports confirms Álvarez at +300 FD — joint lowest on the board. FTN Fantasy: "Argentina's Julián Álvarez — this is the safer Argentina goal route if Messi is not starting. At +300, the price is not flashy, but the role can be. If Álvarez starts as the central target in a rotated Argentina lineup, he gets the exact box touches bettors are hoping Messi converts at a much heavier number." First WC start, ankle recovered. Lone striker for the full 90 (or most of it). Jordan has conceded 5 goals in 2 games with 3 from corners — Álvarez is a physical box threat. $10→$40.

Álvarez Anytime +300 — CBS FD confirmed. First WC start. FTN: "safer Argentina goal route." $10→$40.
💎 #3 · CBS +300 JOINT LOWEST · COVERS/YAHOO BET BUILDER PRIMARY · 8 GOALS RECENT RUN · INTER MILAN · KNOCKOUTS COMING · $10→$40
🇦🇷 Lautaro Martínez — Anytime Scorer
Inter Milan · ST/sub · CBS +300 FD joint lowest · Covers/Yahoo bet builder primary · $10→$40
+300
$10→$40

CBS confirms Lautaro at +300 FD — joint lowest on the scorer board. Yahoo Sports and Covers both list "Argentina Win + Over 3 Goals + Lautaro Martínez to Score" as their primary bet builder. Covers: "Lautaro Martínez has eight goals in Argentina's recent competitive run-in and will be motivated to make his mark in a World Cup group match that gives him minutes and rhythm heading into the knockout rounds." Jordan's defensive record is fragile. Lautaro's physical finishing in the box is exactly the threat that exploits it. $10→$40.

Lautaro Anytime +300 — CBS FD confirmed. Covers/Yahoo bet builder primary. 8 goals recent run. $10→$40.
📋 Full Scorer Board · All FanDuel · Messi Sub Context
🐐 Lionel Messi — Sub 2H (confirmed)
Anytime: -170 FOX FD / -165 Hard Rock Bet · sub role · minutes unknown · heavy juice · FTN prefers shots-on-target market · $17→$10 at -170
-170
if plays · sub
⚠️ FTN Fantasy: "Not the cleanest way to bet him — better swing is shots-on-target market." Minutes risk is real.
⭐ Almada G/A -130 (FOX FD explicit)
Confirmed starter · Messi's replacement 1st half · set up WC record goal · $10→$17.69
-130
$10→$17.69
💎 Julián Álvarez +300 (CBS FD joint lowest)
First WC start · Man City ST · ankle recovered · FTN: "safer goal route if Messi not starting" · $10→$40
+300
$10→$40
💎 Lautaro Martínez +300 (CBS FD joint lowest)
Covers/Yahoo bet builder primary · 8 goals recent run · Inter Milan · motivated for knockouts · $10→$40
+300
$10→$40
Nico Paz (21 · WC debut · starts in Messi's XI spot) · De Paul (RW/RM · assists) · check FD for odds
ESPN: Paz "expected to start in his place" · significant minutes guaranteed
📋 Quick Verdict — Will Messi Play & What Should You Bet?
CONFIRMED
Messi starts bench, enters 2nd half for unknown minutes. Scaloni confirmed personally. Not injured — pure squad management before Cape Verde R32 July 3.
BET #1
Almada G/A -130 (FOX FD explicit). Confirmed starter. Plays entire 1st half as creative hub. Set up Messi's WC record goal. Best prop on board with Messi benched. $10→$17.69.
BET #2
Álvarez Anytime +300 (CBS FD). First WC start. FTN: "safer Argentina goal route if Messi not starting." Jordan's defence is the Achilles heel. $10→$40.
BET #3
Lautaro Anytime +300 (CBS FD). Covers/Yahoo bet builder primary. 8 goals recent run. Joint lowest price. $10→$40.
MESSI PROPS
Anytime -170 is heavy juice for a sub. FTN prefers 3+ shots on target if available. Always confirm his actual minutes at kickoff before betting.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Jordan vs Argentina · 10PM ET TONIGHT · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FOX
Bet Argentina Player Props on FanDuel
Almada G/A -130 · Álvarez +300 · Lautaro +300 · Messi anytime -170 (if plays) · Over 3.5
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Messi anytime -170 FOX FD / -165 Hard Rock Bet (confirmed sub 2H — minutes unknown) · Almada G/A -130 FOX FD explicit · Álvarez anytime +300 CBS FD / Lautaro anytime +300 CBS FD (joint lowest) · Messi confirmed bench (Scaloni pre-match press conf Friday June 27 · ESPN/Yahoo Sports/FIFA.com) · Messi not injured (Scaloni clarified) · hamstring management · 11 days to Cape Verde R32 July 3 · Nico Paz starts in Messi place (ESPN) · up to 7 WC debutants · Argentina -800 / Jordan +1800 / Draw +800 · Over/Under 3.5 primary · AT&T Stadium Arlington Dallas TX (DOME) · June 27 10PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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