Argentina vs. Austria World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 22)

Argentina vs Austria Picks in Summary

Over 2.5 Goals (-104)

Lionel Messi Anytime Goalscorer (+105)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

At 1 p.m. ET, Austria battles Argentina.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Argentina vs Austria

Argentina opened the tournament with a convincing 3-0 win over Algeria, while Austria impressed in a 3-1 victory over Jordan. This matchup should be one of the most entertaining games of the second round, with Austria's pressing style testing an Argentine side led by Lionel Messi.

Austria's fierce press is the main reason I like this match to go over 3.5 goals.

The Austrians' press can lead to chances for them if they're able to win the ball high up the pitch, but it can also lead to chances for Argentina if Lionel Messi and company are able to pass through it.

Argentina looked super sharp in their opener, but this will be a step up in competition. The same can be said for Austria.

Ultimately, I think the attacks win out.

The times when Argentina can quickly pass through Austria's press, it should lead to Messi getting the ball in advantageous areas.

Any concerns about how Messi would adjust to high-level play after moving to the MLS were resoundingly answered with his opening-match hat trick. He remains the clear focal point of Argentina's attack and will be on penalties.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.