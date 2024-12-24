Anthony Richardson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts will play the New York Giants and their sixth-ranked passing defense (200.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Richardson's next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Richardson vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 198.89

198.89 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.20

39.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Richardson Fantasy Performance

Richardson has put up 162.5 fantasy points in 2024 (14.8 per game), which ranks him 23rd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 49 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Richardson has put up 54.8 fantasy points (18.3 per game), connecting on 36-of-73 throws for 412 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added 164 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson has accumulated 856 passing yards (67-of-131) with four TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 95.9 fantasy points (19.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 257 yards rushing on 45 carries with five touchdowns.

The peak of Richardson's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 11, when he posted 28.1 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Anthony Richardson had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, when he tallied 5.1 fantasy points -- 10-of-20 (50%), 167 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 8 carries, 24 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Giants have given up a TD reception by 16 players this season.

New York has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed five players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

