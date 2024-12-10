Anthony Richardson Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the Denver Broncos and their 19th-ranked pass defense (221 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Richardson vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 198.39

198.39 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.82

37.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Richardson Fantasy Performance

Richardson is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position (58th overall), putting up 128.9 total fantasy points (14.3 per game).

During his last three games, Richardson has compiled 553 passing yards (43-of-82) for three passing TDs with two picks, leading to 62.3 fantasy points (20.8 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 141 yards rushing on 29 carries with three touchdowns.

Richardson has piled up 857 passing yards (63-of-138) with four TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 82.6 fantasy points (16.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 242 yards rushing on 49 carries with three touchdowns.

The peak of Richardson's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 11, when he compiled 28.1 fantasy points with 32 rushing yards and two TDs on 10 carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Anthony Richardson's game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he put up 5.1 fantasy points. He passed for 167 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw two picks on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Broncos have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Denver this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Broncos have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Denver has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

