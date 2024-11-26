Anthony Richardson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has a matchup against the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Richardson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Richardson vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Passing Yards: 208.98

208.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.63

37.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Richardson Fantasy Performance

Richardson is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 61st overall, as he has posted 107.7 total fantasy points (13.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Richardson has tallied 52.6 fantasy points (17.5 per game), as he's racked up 619 yards on 41-of-90 passing with two touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 138 rushing yards on 26 carries with two TDs.

Richardson has compiled 66.6 fantasy points (13.3 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 54-of-118 throws for 819 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He's added 218 rushing yards on 43 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The peak of Richardson's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (28.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Anthony Richardson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, throwing for 167 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions with 24 yards on eight attempts on the ground (5.1 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

New England has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Patriots have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

New England has allowed six players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New England this year.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD versus New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Anthony Richardson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.