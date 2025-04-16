Angels vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Angels vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (9-7) vs. Texas Rangers (10-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSW

Angels vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-130) | TEX: (+110)

LAA: (-130) | TEX: (+110) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+118) | TEX: +1.5 (-142)

LAA: -1.5 (+118) | TEX: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 2-1, 2.70 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jose Soriano (2-1) for the Angels and Patrick Corbin for the Rangers. When Soriano starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Soriano's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Corbin has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rangers failed to cover. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for one Corbin start this season -- they lost.

Angels vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52%)

Angels vs Rangers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +110 underdog at home.

Angels vs Rangers Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rangers. The Angels are +118 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -142.

Angels vs Rangers Over/Under

The Angels-Rangers contest on April 16 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Angels vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 16 opportunities.

The Angels are 8-8-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. They've gone 4-5 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Texas has gone 2-3 (40%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris is batting .366 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .458 and a slugging percentage of .805.

Mike Trout is batting .186 with a double, six home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualifiers, he is 142nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Taylor Ward has five home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Ward heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with four home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .200. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage is 108th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Josh Smith has three doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .342. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .432.

Jonah Heim has a double, three home runs and a walk while batting .275.

Josh Jung has three doubles, a triple and a home run while batting .387.

Angels vs Rangers Head to Head

4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

