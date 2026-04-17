Angels vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Los Angeles Angels facing the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (10-10) vs. San Diego Padres (13-6)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and Padres.TV

Angels vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-142) | SD: (+120)

LAA: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

LAA: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Angels vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 4-0, 0.33 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Angels will look to Jose Soriano (4-0) against the Padres and Matt Waldron. Soriano and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. This will be Soriano's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Last season Waldron pitched in one game with a spread, which his team did not cover. Waldron's team was the underdog on the moneyline only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Angels vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52.7%)

Angels vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +120 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Padres Spread

The Angels are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -178 to cover.

Angels vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Padres on April 17 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Padres Betting Trends

The Angels have yet to play a game this season while posted as the odds-on favorite.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -142.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 20 opportunities.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 12-8-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (55.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Diego has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Padres have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-9-1).

The Padres have a 14-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 73.7% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416) and total hits (17) this season. He's batting .246 batting average while slugging .594.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Trout will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with three doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 13 RBIs.

Zach Neto is hitting .238 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 102nd, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Neto heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Jo Adell has an OPS of .781, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Oswald Peraza has four home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill has six doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Merrill takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .268 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Ramon Laureano leads his team with 20 hits and has a club-high .551 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is 40th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .268 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Manny Machado paces his team with a .368 OBP.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!