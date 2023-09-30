Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

The Los Angeles Angels versus the Oakland Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (72-88) vs. Oakland Athletics (49-111)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-118) | OAK: (-100)

LAA: (-118) | OAK: (-100) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-205) | OAK: -1.5 (+168)

LAA: +1.5 (-205) | OAK: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Wantz (Angels) - 2-0, 3.86 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Athletics) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Angels will look to Andrew Wantz (2-0) against the Athletics and Boyle (1-0). Wantz has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Wantz's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Boyle has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for two Boyle starts this season -- they split the games.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (54.9%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -118 favorite at home.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Athletics are +168 to cover, while the Angels are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The Angels-Athletics contest on September 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (50%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 31 of 63 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 83 of 159 chances this season.

The Angels are 73-86-0 against the spread in their 159 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 156 total times this season. They've gone 48-108 in those games.

Oakland has a 46-106 record (winning only 30.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

In the 159 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-69-8).

The Athletics have collected a 75-84-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is hitting .260 with 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 25 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .304 while slugging .482.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Randal Grichuk is batting .270 with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Mike Moustakas has 87 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.296/.395.

Mickey Moniak has 14 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Moniak heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a team-high OBP (.326), while pacing the Athletics in hits (111). He's batting .243 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 110th, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Esteury Ruiz leads his team with a .347 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Tony Kemp is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks.

Ryan Noda is hitting .231 with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 76 walks.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

9/29/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/3/2023: 10-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/2/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/1/2023: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/27/2023: 8-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/26/2023: 11-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

11-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2023: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2023: 11-10 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2023: 13-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

