Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the ninth-ranked passing defense in the league (208.9 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is St. Brown worth considering for his next matchup against the Bills? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

St. Brown vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.44

73.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 145.2 fantasy points (11.2 per game) rank him third at the WR position and 42nd overall.

In his last three games, St. Brown has produced 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game), as he's converted 20 targets into 16 catches for 178 yards and zero TDs.

St. Brown has been targeted 39 times, with 33 receptions for 399 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 58.5 fantasy points (11.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of St. Brown's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, when he collected 27.7 fantasy points with -4 rushing yards on one carry. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in 11 balls (on 11 targets) for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Amon-Ra St. Brown stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching three passes on six targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

