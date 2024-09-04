Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the team with last year's 20th-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Rams (231.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

St. Brown vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.78

11.78 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.53

85.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

St. Brown 2023 Fantasy Performance

In Week 10 last season versus the Los Angeles Chargers, St. Brown posted a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: eight receptions, 156 yards and one touchdown.

St. Brown accumulated 20.4 fantasy points in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- seven catches, 144 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 14 versus the Chicago Bears -- St. Brown ended up with 2.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 21 yards, on eight targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, St. Brown ended up with 8.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 102 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams Defensive Performance

Against Los Angeles last season, five players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Rams surrendered at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Rams allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Los Angeles last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Rams allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Los Angeles gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Rams allowed one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In terms of run D, the Rams didn't give up two or more rushing touchdowns to any opposing players last year.

