Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Amari Cooper and the Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots, who have the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league (216.7 yards conceded per game).

With Cooper's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Cooper vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.82

37.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

With 78.7 fantasy points in 2024 (6.1 per game), Cooper is the 59th-ranked player at the WR position and 183rd among all players.

In his last three games, Cooper has posted 13.7 fantasy points (4.6 per game), as he's caught 12 passes on 24 targets for 137 yards and zero touchdowns.

Cooper has posted 35.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 44 targets into 22 catches for 234 yards and two TDs.

The high point of Cooper's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the New York Giants, when he put up 20.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Amari Cooper had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he posted just 0.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown reception by 23 players this year.

New England has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Patriots have allowed six players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New England has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Patriots have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

