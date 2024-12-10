Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Buffalo Bills wideout Amari Cooper will take on the 23rd-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (224.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Cooper's next game against the Lions, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Cooper vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.12

51.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

With 66.1 fantasy points in 2024 (6.0 per game), Cooper is the 58th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 176th overall.

During his last three games Cooper has been targeted 24 times, with 12 receptions for 137 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 13.7 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that stretch.

Cooper has been targeted 44 times, with 22 receptions for 234 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 35.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during that period.

The peak of Cooper's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he tallied 20.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 7 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Amari Cooper disappointed his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, when he mustered only 0.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

A total of six players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Detroit this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Lions this season.

