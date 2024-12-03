Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Buffalo Bills wideout Amari Cooper will match up with the 15th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (215.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Cooper for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Cooper vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.48

47.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

Cooper has compiled 56.6 fantasy points in 2024 (5.7 per game), which ranks him 67th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 194 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Cooper has racked up 13.7 total fantasy points (4.6 per game), catching 12 balls (on 24 targets) for 137 yards and zero touchdowns.

Cooper has been targeted 44 times, with 22 receptions for 234 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 35.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Cooper's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst versus the New York Giants, a game when he came through with seven catches and 86 receiving yards with two touchdowns (20.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Amari Cooper delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (0.3 points) in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, hauling in one ball for three yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Rams have allowed a TD reception by 15 players this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Amari Cooper?