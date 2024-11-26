Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Wideout Amari Cooper is looking at a matchup versus the sixth-ranked passing defense in the league (193.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Buffalo Bills play the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

For more info on Cooper, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the 49ers.

Cooper vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.88

40.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

Cooper has compiled 55.4 fantasy points in 2024 (6.2 per game), which ranks him 60th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 181 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Cooper has been targeted 24 times, with 12 receptions for 137 yards and zero TDs, leading to 13.7 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that period.

Cooper has hauled in 22 balls (on 44 targets) for 234 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 35.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Cooper's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 3, when he piled up 20.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Amari Cooper had his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he put up just 0.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The 49ers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

San Francisco has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The 49ers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against San Francisco this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

