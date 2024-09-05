Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns will play the Dallas Cowboys -- whose passing defense was ranked fifth in the league last season (187.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Cooper vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.08

8.08 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.04

61.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 155.0 fantasy points (10.3 per game), Cooper was 16th at his position (and 64th in the league).

Cooper picked up 40.5 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 265 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 16 versus the Houston Texans.

Cooper's 19.9 fantasy points in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals -- five receptions, 139 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

Cooper picked up 1.6 fantasy points -- one catch, 16 yards, on six targets -- in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, which was his poorest game of the year.

In Week 12 versus the Denver Broncos, Cooper collected 1.6 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via this stat line: two receptions, 16 yards, on six targets.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas gave up more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.

The Cowboys gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Dallas allowed at least two touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

Versus the Cowboys last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Dallas allowed two players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Cowboys allowed 17 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Dallas allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Cowboys allowed one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

Last season, the Cowboys didn't allow any player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

