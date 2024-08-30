Amari Cooper 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper picked up 1.6 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 25th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Amari Cooper Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Cooper's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 155.0 64 16 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 143.3 87 25

Amari Cooper 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Houston Texans -- Cooper finished with 40.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 265 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1.6 9 2 16 0

Amari Cooper vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns called a pass on 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Cooper's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Amari Cooper 128 72 1250 5 13 David Njoku 123 81 882 6 17 Jerry Jeudy 87 54 758 2 10 Elijah Moore 104 59 640 2 13

