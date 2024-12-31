Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league (99.9 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Kamara, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Buccaneers.

Thinking about playing Kamara this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kamara vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.19

26.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

0.11 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.92

14.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

With 197.3 fantasy points in 2024 (14.1 per game), Kamara is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position and 35th among all players.

During his last three games, Kamara has delivered 32.8 total fantasy points (10.9 per game), rushing the ball 45 times for 168 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 100 yards on 13 receptions (16 targets) with one TDs.

Kamara has 52.6 total fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 78 times for 290 yards with zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 176 yards on 22 catches (26 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Kamara's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he went off for 115 rushing yards and three TDs on 20 carries (for 42.0 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed two balls (on three targets) for 65 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara's matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 10 yards on seven carries on the day with six catches for 14 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of seven players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to five players this year.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.