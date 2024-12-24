Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Las Vegas Raiders and their 13th-ranked rushing defense (117.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Kamara vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.05

30.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.58

12.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Kamara is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (33rd overall), posting 197.3 total fantasy points (14.1 per game).

Over his last three games, Kamara has generated 32.8 fantasy points (10.9 per game) as he's run for 168 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 45 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 100 yards on 13 catches (16 targets) with one TDs.

Kamara has 52.6 total fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 78 times for 290 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 176 yards on 22 catches (26 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Kamara's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, when he racked up 42.0 fantasy points with 115 rushing yards and three TDs on 20 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in two balls (on three targets) for 65 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Alvin Kamara had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, when he posted just 2.4 fantasy points (7 carries, 10 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Raiders have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD against Las Vegas this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Raiders this season.

