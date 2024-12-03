Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will meet the New York Giants and their 29th-ranked rushing defense (145.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kamara vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.41

84.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.75

32.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

With 176.4 fantasy points in 2024 (14.7 per game), Kamara is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 23rd overall.

During his last three games, Kamara has delivered 31.7 total fantasy points (10.6 per game), running the ball 56 times for 234 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 83 yards on 13 receptions (16 targets).

Kamara has 65.4 total fantasy points (13.1 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 95 times for 456 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 198 yards on 25 catches (36 targets).

The highlight of Kamara's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 42.0 fantasy points (20 carries, 115 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, when he managed only 2.4 fantasy points (7 carries, 10 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

Five players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

