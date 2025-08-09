Alvin Kamara 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Alvin Kamara is the 16th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the New Orleans Saints player was 15th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 197.3. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Alvin Kamara Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kamara's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 197.3 37 15 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 147.5 67 19

Alvin Kamara 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, Kamara put up a season-high 42.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 20 carries, 115 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Panthers 17.0 15 83 1 5 5 0 110 Week 2 @Cowboys 42.0 20 115 3 3 2 1 180 Week 3 Eagles 12.7 26 87 0 3 3 0 127 Week 4 @Falcons 17.9 19 77 1 9 7 0 119 Week 5 @Chiefs 6.6 11 26 0 8 6 0 66 Week 6 Buccaneers 12.4 13 40 1 8 5 0 64 Week 7 Broncos 2.4 7 10 0 7 6 0 24 View Full Table ChevronDown

Alvin Kamara vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Kamara's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 228 950 6 33 4.2 Cam Akers 104 444 2 13 4.3 Taysom Hill 39 278 6 9 7.1 Kendre Miller 39 148 1 3 3.8

