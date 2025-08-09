FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Alvin Kamara 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Alvin Kamara 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Alvin Kamara is the 16th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the New Orleans Saints player was 15th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 197.3. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Alvin Kamara Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kamara's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points197.33715
2025 Projected Fantasy Points147.56719

Alvin Kamara 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, Kamara put up a season-high 42.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 20 carries, 115 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Panthers17.015831550110
Week 2@Cowboys42.0201153321180
Week 3Eagles12.726870330127
Week 4@Falcons17.919771970119
Week 5@Chiefs6.61126086066
Week 6Buccaneers12.41340185064
Week 7Broncos2.4710076024

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Alvin Kamara vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Kamara's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara2289506334.2
Cam Akers1044442134.3
Taysom Hill39278697.1
Kendre Miller39148133.8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup