Algeria vs Austria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

Algeria vs Austria Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel ⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · TONIGHT 10PM ET · ARROWHEAD STADIUM KANSAS CITY · FOX/FS1 · GROUP J MD3 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Algeria vs Austria · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook Algeria vs Austria: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks Arnautovic +280 · Gregoritsch +300 · Kalajdzic +310 · Sabitzer +360 · Gouiri +360 · Mahrez +380 ⭐ Arnautovic +280 market leader (FOX FD explicit) · 9 goals last 10 · Gouiri +360 Racing Post/Squawka explicit pick · ❓ Amoura doubt ESPN FD confirmed · FOX FD explicit · Draw +115 (both advance) · Must be 21+ Algeria ML +320 Draw +115 · O/U 1.5 Over -150 Arnautovic +280 · Gouiri +360 Racing Post pick · both advance with draw Austria ML +190 ⚡ ARNAUTOVIC +280 MARKET LEADER · FOX FD EXPLICIT · 9 GOALS IN LAST 10 AUSTRIA GAMES · GREGORITSCH +300 · KALAJDZIC +310 · GOUIRI +360 RACING POST EXPLICIT · 11 GOALS 25 CAPS · MAHREZ +380 · 38 INTL GOALS · SABITZER +360 · SCHMID +360 SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · ❓ AMOURA HAMSTRING DOUBT Full ESPN FD board confirmed. FOX explicitly features Arnautovic +280. Gouiri is the Racing Post and Squawka explicit pick — scored Algeria's winner vs Jordan. With ❓ Amoura a hamstring doubt, Gouiri becomes Algeria's primary ST threat. Sabitzer at +360 is the Covers explicit pick — Austria captain, 100th cap, 3 goals in last 10 Austria games. How to Read · Algeria vs Austria · Cagey Draw Scenario Context Anytime goalscorer pays if your player scores in 90 mins + stoppage time. Both Austria and Algeria can advance with a draw — the Over 1.5 is CBS SportsLine's primary market, implying a 1-1 is the most expected outcome. In that scenario, one scorer from each side is the most likely result. Arnautovic is Austria's all-time leading scorer and lone striker. Gouiri is Algeria's in-form scorer with Amoura doubtful. Sabitzer and Mahrez provide secondary options with good prices. 🏆 Top Anytime Goalscorer Picks ⭐ MARKET LEADER · +280 FOX FD EXPLICIT · SPORTSGAMBLER +260 · 9 GOALS LAST 10 AUT GAMES · ALL-TIME RECORD SCORER · LONE ST · $10→$38 🇦🇹 Marko Arnautovic Anytime Austria ST · FOX +280 / Sportsgambler +260 / Oddschecker 3/1 · 9 goals last 10 AUT · $10→$38 +280 $10→$38 FOX Sports: "Marko Arnautović is +280 to score against Algeria." Sportsgambler names him market leader at +260 FD. Oddschecker cross-book 3/1. TheSportsRush confirms: Arnautovic "top scored with 9 goals" in Austria's last 10 matches. Austria's all-time record scorer and lone striker — every Austria attack goes through him. In a projected 1-1 draw, Arnautovic scoring Austria's goal is the single most probable scorer outcome. $10→$38. Arnautovic +280 — market leader, FOX FD explicit. 9 goals last 10 Austria games. Lone striker. $10→$38. 💎 RACING POST & SQUAWKA EXPLICIT · +360 ESPN FD · SCORED JORDAN WINNER · 11 GOALS 25 CAPS · PRIMARY IF ❓ AMOURA OUT · $10→$46 🇩🇿 Amine Gouiri Anytime Marseille ST · ESPN +360 / Oddschecker 4/1 · scored Jordan winner · 11 goals 25 caps · $10→$46 +360 $10→$46 Racing Post explicit: "Algeria striker Amine Gouiri got the winner against Jordan, when he had three shots in total, and he looks a decent punt for another goal in Kansas. The Marseille man has scored 11 goals in just 25 appearances." Squawka: "We're backing Amine Gouiri to deliver in Kansas City. 4/1 reflects his outstanding form, his conversion rate and Austria's vulnerability to direct forward play." With ❓ Amoura a hamstring doubt, Gouiri becomes Algeria's primary striker. $10→$46. Gouiri +360 — Racing Post & Squawka explicit. Scored Jordan winner. 11 goals in 25 caps. Primary with Amoura ❓. $10→$46. 💎 COVERS EXPLICIT · +360 ESPN FD · AUSTRIA CAPTAIN · 100TH CAP · 3 GOALS LAST 10 AUT GAMES · LATE BOX RUNS + FREE KICKS · $10→$46 🇦🇹 Marcel Sabitzer Anytime Borussia Dortmund CAM · ESPN +360 FD · Covers explicit · Austria captain · 100th cap · $10→$46 +360 $10→$46 ESPN confirms +360 FD. Covers backs Sabitzer explicitly: "I'm counting on a low score but hoping for Marcel Sabitzer to break through as Austria's goal scorer." Squawka: "Sabitzer celebrated his 100th international cap against Argentina. He is Austria's most creative outlet and carries the attacking burden alongside Arnautovic." TheSportsRush: Sabitzer has 3 goals in last 10 Austria games. Takes free kicks, arrives late from midfield. In a cagey match, a set piece or Sabitzer late run is one of Austria's most likely goal routes. $10→$46. Sabitzer +360 — Covers explicit. Austria captain. 3 goals last 10 games. Late runs + free kicks. $10→$46. 📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel Source: ESPN FD full board · FOX FD (Arnautovic +280, Gregoritsch +310, Kalajdzic +320 explicit) · Sportsgambler (Arnautovic +260, Schmid +750 explicit) · Oddschecker cross-book · Racing Post / Squawka (Gouiri explicit). ❓ Amoura hamstring — if out, Gouiri becomes primary ST. 🇦🇹 Austria Scorers · ESPN/FOX FD Confirmed ⭐ Marko Arnautovic +280 FOX FD / +260 Sportsgambler · 9 goals last 10 AUT · all-time record scorer · lone ST · $10→$38 +280 $10→$38 Michael Gregoritsch +300 FOX FD explicit · sub striker · scored vs Jordan · $10→$40 +300 $10→$40 Saša Kalajdžić +310 FOX FD explicit Sub striker · physical aerial threat off bench · $10→$41 +310 💎 Marcel Sabitzer (c) +360 · Romano Schmid +360 Sabitzer: Covers pick · 100th cap · 3 goals last 10 · late runs + free kicks · Schmid: Sportsgambler +750 explicit · $10→$46 +360 Patrick Wimmer +360 · Baumgartner · Chukwuemeka Wide options · $5 darts 🇩🇿 Algeria Scorers · ESPN FD Confirmed · ❓ Amoura Doubt Elevates Gouiri 💎 Amine Gouiri +360 Racing Post & Squawka explicit · scored Jordan winner · 11 goals 25 caps · primary if Amoura out · $10→$46 +360 Riyad Mahrez (c) +380 38 intl goals · 114 caps · drifts inside off right foot · Algeria creative spine · $10→$48 +380 Nadhir Benbouali +380 · Amoura +380 ❓ Benbouali scored vs Jordan · Amoura ❓ hamstring — check late team news Maza +800 · Boulbina +800 · Hadj Moussa +800 · Chaibi +800 Midfield darts · $5 only 📋 Picks Ranked ⭐ Arnautovic +280 — FOX explicit · 9 goals last 10 · lone ST · $10→$38 +280 💎 Gouiri +360 — Racing Post & Squawka explicit · scored Jordan winner · primary with Amoura ❓ · $10→$46 +360 💎 Sabitzer +360 — Covers pick · 100th cap · free kicks · $10→$46 +360 Gregoritsch +300 (sub ST) · Kalajdzic +310 · Mahrez +380 (38 goals) · Benbouali +380 (scored vs Jordan) FanDuel Sportsbook · Algeria vs Austria · 10PM ET · Arrowhead Stadium KC · FOX/FS1 Bet Anytime Goalscorers on FanDuel Arnautovic +280 · Gregoritsch +300 · Sabitzer +360 · Gouiri +360 · Mahrez +380 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Arnautovic +280 FOX FD explicit / Sportsgambler +260 / Oddschecker 3/1 · Gregoritsch +300 FOX / Kalajdzic +310 FOX · Sabitzer +360 ESPN / Schmid +360 ESPN / Wimmer +360 ESPN · Gouiri +360 ESPN / Oddschecker 4/1 · Mahrez +380 ESPN / Benbouali +380 / Amoura +380 ❓ ESPN · Maza/Boulbina/Hadj Moussa/Chaibi +800 ESPN · Austria +190 / Algeria +320 / Draw +115 · Over 1.5 -150 · Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City · June 27 10PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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