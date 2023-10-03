Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Running back Alexander Mattison is looking at a matchup against the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the league (104 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Minnesota Vikings play the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Mattison's next game against the Chiefs, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Mattison this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mattison vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.62

10.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.26

65.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.71

10.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

Mattison is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position (81st overall), tallying 34.6 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

During his last three games, Mattison has delivered 24.2 total fantasy points (8.1 per game), running the ball 45 times for 216 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 46 yards on nine receptions (14 targets).

The high point of Mattison's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, as he posted 12.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 93 rushing yards on 20 carries (4.7 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Alexander Mattison had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he put up just 1.9 fantasy points (8 carries, 28 yards).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not let a player record over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Kansas City this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

Want more data and analysis on Alexander Mattison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.