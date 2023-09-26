Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison will match up with the 27th-ranked rushing defense of the Carolina Panthers (136.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Mattison's next game versus the Panthers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Mattison vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.32

10.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.30

60.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.45

11.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Mattison is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (91st overall), putting up 24.8 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mattison carried the ball 20 times for 93 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with five catches (on seven targets) for 32 yards as a receiver, good for 12.5 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Carolina this year.

Carolina has allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have given up a TD catch by two players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Carolina this season.

The Panthers' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

