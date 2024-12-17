Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Running back Alexander Mattison has a matchup versus the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL (132.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Mattison a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Mattison vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.15

46.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.24

15.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Mattison is currently the 35th-ranked player in fantasy (150th overall), with 82.9 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

In his last three games, Mattison has picked up 10.9 fantasy points (3.6 per game), rushing for 76 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 21 carries. He has also contributed 53 yards on five catches (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

Mattison has put up 27.6 fantasy points (5.5 per game) over his last five games, running for 183 yards with zero touchdowns on 58 carries. He has also contributed 113 yards on 13 catches (15 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Mattison's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, when he compiled 12.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 33 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.4 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alexander Mattison let down his fantasy managers against the Atlanta Falcons last week, when he managed only 0.4 fantasy points (7 carries, 21 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of 23 players have caught a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Jacksonville this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Jaguars this season.

