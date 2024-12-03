Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Alexander Mattison and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the league (117.2 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Mattison for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Buccaneers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Mattison vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.00

49.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.25

14.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

Mattison is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position (131st overall), tallying 82.5 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In his last three games, Mattison has put up 14.9 fantasy points (5.0 per game), running for 70 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 28 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 79 yards on eight grabs (eight targets) as a receiver.

Mattison has delivered 39.7 total fantasy points (7.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 65 times for 195 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 142 yards on 16 receptions (16 targets).

The peak of Mattison's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he posted 12.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 14 carries, 33 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alexander Mattison's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 3.6 fantasy points. He ran for 36 yards on nine carries on the day.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown catch by 17 players this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

