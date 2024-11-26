Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Alexander Mattison and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Kansas City Chiefs and their third-ranked rushing defense (85.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

For more info on Mattison, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Chiefs.

Mattison vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.60

27.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

0.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.24

7.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Mattison is currently the 33rd-ranked player in fantasy (113th overall), with 82.5 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Mattison has generated 14.9 fantasy points (5.0 per game) as he's run for 70 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 28 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 79 yards on eight grabs (eight targets).

Mattison has put up 39.7 fantasy points (7.9 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 195 yards with one touchdown on 65 carries. He has also contributed 142 yards on 16 catches (16 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Mattison's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 12.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 33 rushing yards on 14 attempts (2.4 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alexander Mattison let down his fantasy managers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, when he mustered only 3.6 fantasy points (9 carries, 36 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up a TD catch by 14 players this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

