Alexander Mattison 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders' Alexander Mattison picked up 12.2 fantasy points. Going into 2024 he was not a popular fantasy selection, 63rd among all RBs in terms of average draft position. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Alexander Mattison Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mattison's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 103.2 146 37 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 79.5 169 53

Alexander Mattison 2023 Game-by-Game

Mattison picked up 15.3 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 44 yards; 2 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Chargers 12.2 5 19 0 6 4 1 62

Alexander Mattison vs. Other Raiders Rushers

The Raiders ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Mattison's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 180 700 0 23 3.9 Zamir White 104 451 1 12 4.3 Gardner Minshew 34 100 3 7 2.9 Ameer Abdullah 15 89 0 0 5.9

