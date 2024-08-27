menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Alexander Mattison 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Alexander Mattison 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders' Alexander Mattison picked up 12.2 fantasy points. Going into 2024 he was not a popular fantasy selection, 63rd among all RBs in terms of average draft position. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Alexander Mattison Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mattison's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points103.214637
2024 Projected Fantasy Points79.516953

Alexander Mattison 2023 Game-by-Game

Mattison picked up 15.3 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 44 yards; 2 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Chargers12.2519064162

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Alexander Mattison vs. Other Raiders Rushers

The Raiders ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Mattison's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison1807000233.9
Zamir White1044511124.3
Gardner Minshew34100372.9
Ameer Abdullah1589005.9

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Alexander Mattison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup