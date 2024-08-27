Alexander Mattison 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders' Alexander Mattison picked up 12.2 fantasy points. Going into 2024 he was not a popular fantasy selection, 63rd among all RBs in terms of average draft position. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Alexander Mattison Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Mattison's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|103.2
|146
|37
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|79.5
|169
|53
Alexander Mattison 2023 Game-by-Game
Mattison picked up 15.3 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 44 yards; 2 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|12.2
|5
|19
|0
|6
|4
|1
|62
Alexander Mattison vs. Other Raiders Rushers
The Raiders ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Mattison's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Alexander Mattison
|180
|700
|0
|23
|3.9
|Zamir White
|104
|451
|1
|12
|4.3
|Gardner Minshew
|34
|100
|3
|7
|2.9
|Ameer Abdullah
|15
|89
|0
|0
|5.9
