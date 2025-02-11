Alabama vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 9-1 SEC) will attempt to build on a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Texas Longhorns (15-9, 4-7 SEC) on February 11, 2025 at Moody Center.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Alabama vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas win (53.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Alabama (-3.5) versus Texas on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 165.5 points for this game.

Alabama vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered 13 times in 23 games with a spread this season.

Texas has covered 13 times in 24 chances against the spread this year.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 47.4% of the time. That's less often than Texas covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (60%).

At home, the Crimson Tide own a worse record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-3-0).

The Longhorns have the same winning percentage against the spread (.571) at home (8-6-0 record) and on the road (4-3-0) this year.

Alabama's record against the spread in conference action is 7-3-0.

Texas' SEC record against the spread is 6-5-0.

Alabama vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been victorious in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Crimson Tide have won 16 of 19 games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

Texas has won one of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (14.3%).

The Longhorns have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer in six chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 60.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama has a +266 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. It is putting up 90.0 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is giving up 78.4 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball.

Mark Sears paces Alabama, putting up 17.8 points per game (77th in college basketball).

Texas is outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game, with a +264 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) and gives up 67.5 per contest (62nd in college basketball).

Tre Johnson leads Texas, recording 19.0 points per game (36th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.7 boards. They are collecting 40.4 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.7 per contest.

Grant Nelson paces the team with 8.3 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball play).

The Longhorns prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. They are recording 33.0 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3.

Arthur Kaluma is 66th in the country with 8.1 rebounds per game, leading the Longhorns.

Alabama averages 103.2 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball), while giving up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

The Longhorns rank 33rd in college basketball averaging 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

