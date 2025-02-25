Alabama vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

SEC play on Tuesday will see the the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5, 11-3 SEC) host the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at Coleman Coliseum, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (73.5%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Alabama-Mississippi State spread (Alabama -7.5) or over/under (169.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has covered 12 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Mississippi State covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Crimson Tide have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than they do in away games (6-4-0).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have had better results away (5-4-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Alabama has covered the spread nine times in 14 conference games.

Mississippi State has five wins against the spread in 14 SEC games this season.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with 18 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Crimson Tide have a mark of 15-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -345 or better on the moneyline.

Mississippi State has won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 77.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game with a +281 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.8 points per game (first in college basketball) and allows 80.4 per contest (351st in college basketball).

Mark Sears' 18.9 points per game lead Alabama and are 44th in college basketball.

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +200 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (58th in college basketball) and gives up 71.9 per contest (184th in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard is ranked 82nd in college basketball with a team-leading 17.8 points per game.

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. They collect 39.8 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.3 per contest.

Grant Nelson's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Crimson Tide and rank 66th in college basketball play.

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 25th in the nation, 3.8 more than the 32.1 their opponents grab.

KeShawn Murphy leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball).

Alabama averages 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allows 92.5 points per 100 possessions (160th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (86th in college basketball), and allow 90.4 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

