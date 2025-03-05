Alabama vs Florida Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 12-4 SEC) host the No. 5 Florida Gators (25-4, 12-4 SEC) in SEC action at Coleman Coliseum, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (57.9%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Alabama (-3.5) versus Florida on Wednesday. The total is set at 178.5 points for this game.

Alabama vs. Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Florida is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 12-10 ATS record Alabama puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Crimson Tide have fared worse at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

The Gators' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (10-5-0). Away, it is .556 (5-4-0).

Alabama has 11 wins against the spread in 16 conference games this season.

Florida is 10-6-0 against the spread in SEC action this year.

Alabama vs. Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (82.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Crimson Tide have been victorious 19 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

Florida has gone 2-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Gators have played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 60.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama vs. Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama's +316 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.0 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 80.1 per contest (347th in college basketball).

Mark Sears' 19.1 points per game lead Alabama and rank 37th in the country.

Florida puts up 83.8 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (48th in college basketball). It has a +481 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 16.9 points per game paces Florida and ranks 121st in college basketball.

The 39.8 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank second in college basketball, and are 7.4 more than the 32.4 their opponents collect per outing.

Grant Nelson is 62nd in college basketball action with 8.0 rebounds per game to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Gators come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.3 boards. They are recording 39.1 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8.

Alex Condon's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 84th in the nation.

Alabama records 104.7 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions (154th in college basketball).

The Gators' 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in college basketball.

