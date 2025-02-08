Alabama vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 SEC) on February 8, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Alabama vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (55.3%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Alabama-Arkansas spread (Alabama -5.5) or over/under (164.5 points).

Alabama vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered 13 times in 22 games with a spread this season.

Arkansas has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Alabama and Arkansas cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Crimson Tide as favorites by 5.5 or more and Razorbacks as underdogs by 5.5 or more).

The Crimson Tide have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-2-0) than they have at home (6-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Razorbacks have a better winning percentage at home (.417, 5-7-0 record) than away (.333, 2-4-0).

Alabama is 7-2-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Arkansas' SEC record against the spread is 3-6-0.

Alabama vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been victorious in 15, or 83.3%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide have come away with a win 14 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has a 3-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, the Razorbacks have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama has a +262 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. It is putting up 90.2 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is allowing 78.3 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball.

Mark Sears' team-leading 18.1 points per game ranks 65th in the country.

Arkansas is outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.8 points per game (109th in college basketball) and gives up 68.7 per contest (91st in college basketball).

Adou Thiero's 16.3 points per game paces Arkansas and ranks 143rd in the nation.

The 40.9 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank second in college basketball, and are 8.1 more than the 32.8 their opponents pull down per outing.

Grant Nelson paces the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball action).

The Razorbacks win the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They record 32.5 rebounds per game, 171st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.4.

Thiero's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Razorbacks and rank 287th in the nation.

Alabama ranks 32nd in college basketball with 103.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 119th in college basketball defensively with 89.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Razorbacks average 98.3 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball), while giving up 87.9 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball).

