Akron vs Toledo Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Akron Zips (26-6, 17-1 MAC) will meet the No. 4 seed Toledo Rockets (18-14, 10-8 MAC) in the MAC tournament Friday at Rocket Arena, tipping off at 5 p.m. ET.

Akron vs. Toledo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Akron vs. Toledo Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Akron win (82.4%)

Before you wager on Friday's Akron-Toledo spread (Akron -8.5) or over/under (165.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Akron vs. Toledo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Akron has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Toledo has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Akron (5-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.7%) than Toledo (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Zips have covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%). They have covered seven times in 14 games at home and six times in 12 games when playing on the road.

This year, the Rockets are 3-9-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, they are 9-6-0 ATS (.600).

Akron has nine wins against the spread in 19 conference games this year.

Toledo has seven wins against the spread in 19 MAC games this season.

Akron vs. Toledo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Akron has won in 23, or 95.8%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Zips have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -365 or better on the moneyline.

Toledo has gone 6-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

The Rockets have played as a moneyline underdog of +285 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Akron has an implied victory probability of 78.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Akron vs. Toledo Head-to-Head Comparison

Akron is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game with a +332 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.4 points per game (10th in college basketball) and gives up 74.0 per contest (242nd in college basketball).

Nate Johnson's 13.2 points per game lead Akron and are 493rd in the country.

Toledo puts up 78.5 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 79.5 per outing (341st in college basketball). It has a -32 scoring differential.

Sam Lewis paces Toledo, putting up 16.0 points per game (189th in college basketball).

The Zips win the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. They collect 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 19th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.6 per outing.

James Okonkwo is 122nd in college basketball action with 7.4 rebounds per game to lead the Zips.

The Rockets are 238th in the nation at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 their opponents average.

Javan Simmons tops the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball).

Akron ranks 45th in college basketball with 102.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 77th in college basketball defensively with 89.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rockets rank 79th in college basketball with 100.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 344th defensively with 101.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

