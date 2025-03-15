Akron vs Miami (OH) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament Championship

The MAC champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 1 seed Akron Zips (26-6, 17-1 MAC) face off against the No. 2 Miami (OH) RedHawks (24-8, 14-4 MAC) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Akron win (62.5%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Akron-Miami (OH) spread (Akron -5.5) or over/under (157.5 points).

Akron vs. Miami (OH): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Akron has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Akron and Miami (OH) cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Zips as favorites by 5.5 or more and RedHawks as underdogs by 5.5 or more).

When playing at home, the Zips have the same winning percentage against the spread as they do in away games (.500).

The RedHawks have been better against the spread at home (9-5-0) than away (7-6-0) this year.

Akron has beaten the spread nine times in 19 conference games.

Miami (OH)'s MAC record against the spread is 12-7-0.

Akron vs. Miami (OH): Moneyline Betting Stats

Akron has been victorious in 23, or 95.8%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Zips have not lost in 20 games this year when favored by -225 or better on the moneyline.

Miami (OH) has gone 4-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

The RedHawks have a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

Akron has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Head-to-Head Comparison

Akron has a +332 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. It is putting up 84.4 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and is allowing 74.0 per outing to rank 241st in college basketball.

Akron's leading scorer, Nate Johnson, ranks 493rd in the nation putting up 13.2 points per game.

Miami (OH) has a +261 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. It is putting up 81.1 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.9 per outing to rank 210th in college basketball.

Kam Craft's team-leading 13.6 points per game rank him 431st in the nation.

The Zips average 35.9 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

James Okonkwo tops the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball play).

The RedHawks pull down 30.9 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 30.0 of their opponents.

Antwone Woolfolk paces the RedHawks with 5.5 rebounds per game (449th in college basketball).

Akron averages 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (45th in college basketball), and gives up 89.5 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

The RedHawks average 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (31st in college basketball), and concede 92.5 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

