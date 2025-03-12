Akron vs Bowling Green Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The top-seeded Akron Zips (25-6, 17-1 MAC) are taking on the No. 8 seed Bowling Green Falcons (14-17, 8-10 MAC) in the MAC tournament on Thursday at Rocket Arena, at 11 a.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Akron vs. Bowling Green Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Akron win (85.4%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Thursday's Akron-Bowling Green spread (Akron -11.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Akron vs. Bowling Green: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Akron has compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bowling Green has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Bowling Green is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 1-6 ATS record Akron racks up as an 11.5-point favorite.

The Zips have covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (50%). They have covered seven times in 14 games at home and six times in 12 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Falcons have had better results on the road (7-6-0) than at home (6-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Akron is 8-10-0 this season.

Bowling Green's MAC record against the spread is 10-8-0.

Akron vs. Bowling Green: Moneyline Betting Stats

Akron has been victorious in 22, or 95.7%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Zips have been a -719 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Bowling Green has been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. Bowling Green has gone 4-14 in those games.

The Falcons have played as a moneyline underdog of +500 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Akron has an implied victory probability of 87.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Head-to-Head Comparison

Akron averages 84 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 74.2 per outing (252nd in college basketball). It has a +303 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Akron's leading scorer, Nate Johnson, ranks 441st in the nation averaging 13.5 points per game.

Bowling Green scores 73.7 points per game (187th in college basketball) and concedes 73.2 (218th in college basketball) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

Marcus Johnson paces Bowling Green, averaging 16 points per game (186th in college basketball).

The Zips win the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. They record 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.6 per contest.

James Okonkwo's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Zips and rank 122nd in college basketball play.

The Falcons pull down 30.8 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball), compared to the 31.3 of their opponents.

Jamai Felt averages 6.4 rebounds per game (251st in college basketball) to lead the Falcons.

Akron ranks 50th in college basketball with 101.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 89.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Falcons' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 187th in college basketball, and the 94.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 222nd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!