Air Force vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Air Force Falcons playing the San Jose State Spartans.

Air Force vs San Jose State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Air Force: (-265) | San Jose State: (+215)

Air Force: (-265) | San Jose State: (+215) Spread: Air Force: -6.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +6.5 (-110)

Air Force: -6.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +6.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Air Force vs San Jose State Betting Trends

Air Force has covered the spread in every game this year.

Air Force is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of one Air Force games have gone over the point total this season.

San Jose State owns two wins against the spread this season.

San Jose State has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of San Jose State three games in 2023 have hit the over.

Air Force vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (78.7%)

Air Force vs San Jose State Point Spread

San Jose State is the underdog by 6.5 points against Air Force. San Jose State is -110 to cover the spread, and Air Force is -110.

Air Force vs San Jose State Over/Under

Air Force versus San Jose State on September 22 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Air Force vs San Jose State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Air Force vs. San Jose State reveal Air Force as the favorite (-265) and San Jose State as the underdog (+215).

Air Force vs. San Jose State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Air Force 31.3 64 10.3 10 45.5 1 3 San Jose State 30.3 25 30.5 125 59.2 2 4

