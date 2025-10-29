Air Force vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Air Force Falcons will face the Army Black Knights in college football action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Air Force vs Army Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Air Force: (-111) | Army: (-110)

Air Force: (-111) | Army: (-110) Spread: Air Force: -1.5 (-104) | Army: +1.5 (-118)

Air Force: -1.5 (-104) | Army: +1.5 (-118) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Air Force vs Army Betting Trends

Air Force has three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Air Force owns one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been six Air Force games (of seven) that went over the total this season.

Army's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.

Army has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

A pair of Army seven games in 2025 have hit the over.

Air Force vs Army Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (52.8%)

Air Force vs Army Point Spread

Army is a 1.5-point underdog against Air Force. Army is -118 to cover the spread, and Air Force is -104.

Air Force vs Army Over/Under

Air Force versus Army, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Air Force vs Army Moneyline

Air Force is the favorite, -111 on the moneyline, while Army is a -110 underdog.

Air Force vs. Army Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Air Force 36.3 39 37.3 119 54.9 7 Army 23.9 110 24.0 47 49.2 7

Air Force vs. Army Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Air Force vs. Army analysis on FanDuel Research.