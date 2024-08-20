Aidan O'Connell 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell could be a fantasy option for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Aidan O'Connell Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at O'Connell's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|125.8
|115
|28
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|97.0
|145
|35
Aidan O'Connell 2023 Game-by-Game
O'Connell picked up 25.9 fantasy points -- 20-of-34 (58.8%), 248 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|9.8
|24-for-39
|238
|0
|1
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|5.0
|10-for-13
|75
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|8.4
|16-for-25
|209
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|8.4
|16-for-27
|153
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|9.1
|24-for-41
|271
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|13.9
|23-for-33
|248
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|5.0
|21-for-32
|171
|0
|1
|0
Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders Receiving Corps
Last season O'Connell had 2,218 yards (201.6 per game), a 62.1% completion percentage (213-of-343), 12 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of O'Connell's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Davante Adams
|175
|103
|1144
|8
|29
|Jakobi Meyers
|106
|71
|807
|8
|15
|Tre Tucker
|34
|19
|331
|2
|3
