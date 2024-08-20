Aidan O'Connell 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell could be a fantasy option for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Aidan O'Connell Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at O'Connell's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 125.8 115 28 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 97.0 145 35

Aidan O'Connell 2023 Game-by-Game

O'Connell picked up 25.9 fantasy points -- 20-of-34 (58.8%), 248 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 4 @Chargers 9.8 24-for-39 238 0 1 1 Week 7 @Bears 5.0 10-for-13 75 1 1 0 Week 9 Giants 8.4 16-for-25 209 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 8.4 16-for-27 153 1 1 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 9.1 24-for-41 271 1 3 0 Week 12 Chiefs 13.9 23-for-33 248 1 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 5.0 21-for-32 171 0 1 0 View Full Table

Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders Receiving Corps

Last season O'Connell had 2,218 yards (201.6 per game), a 62.1% completion percentage (213-of-343), 12 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of O'Connell's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Davante Adams 175 103 1144 8 29 Jakobi Meyers 106 71 807 8 15 Tre Tucker 34 19 331 2 3

