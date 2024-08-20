menu item
NFL

Aidan O'Connell 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Aidan O'Connell 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell could be a fantasy option for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Aidan O'Connell Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at O'Connell's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points125.811528
2024 Projected Fantasy Points97.014535

Aidan O'Connell 2023 Game-by-Game

O'Connell picked up 25.9 fantasy points -- 20-of-34 (58.8%), 248 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 4@Chargers9.824-for-39238011
Week 7@Bears5.010-for-1375110
Week 9Giants8.416-for-25209000
Week 10Jets8.416-for-27153110
Week 11@Dolphins9.124-for-41271130
Week 12Chiefs13.923-for-33248100
Week 14Vikings5.021-for-32171010
View Full Table

Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders Receiving Corps

Last season O'Connell had 2,218 yards (201.6 per game), a 62.1% completion percentage (213-of-343), 12 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of O'Connell's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Davante Adams1751031144829
Jakobi Meyers10671807815
Tre Tucker341933123

Want more data and analysis on Aidan O'Connell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

