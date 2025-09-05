Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will take on the team with last year's 16th-ranked passing defense, the Chicago Bears (217.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

With Thielen's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Adam Thielen Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Game Date: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.0

3.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.0

4.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.45

20.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 163rd overall and 49th at his position, Thielen accumulated 91.5 fantasy points (9.2 per game) in 2024.

Thielen picked up 23.0 fantasy points -- five receptions, 110 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 13 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thielen put up 15.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: eight receptions, 99 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers -- Thielen ended up with 2.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 20 yards, on three targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, Thielen ended up with 4.4 fantasy points -- five receptions, 44 yards, on six targets -- in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Bears Defensive Performance

Last year, Chicago allowed four quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Bears allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Chicago gave up at least two passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bears allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing quarterback last year.

Versus Chicago last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Bears gave up a touchdown reception to 14 players last season.

Against Chicago last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Bears allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Chicago last season, 18 players ran for at least one TD.

Just two players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Bears last year.

