Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (218.1 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Rodgers worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Rams? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rodgers vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 242.73

242.73 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.15

17.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Rodgers is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (17th overall), posting 218.3 total fantasy points (15.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Rodgers has generated 61.7 fantasy points (20.6 per game), as he's piled up 813 yards on 64-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 51 rushing yards on eight carries.

Rodgers has compiled 81.8 fantasy points (16.4 per game) in his last five games, completing 108-of-172 throws for 1,148 yards, with eight touchdowns and one interception. He's added 58 rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Rodgers' fantasy season so far was last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried six times for 45 yards on his way to 30.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.0 points) in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 151 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.